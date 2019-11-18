#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jharkhand polls 2019: CM Raghubar Das, BJP rebel Saryu Rai file nominations from Jamshedpur East

Updated : November 18, 2019 02:55 PM IST

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saryu Rai on Monday filed nomination papers against each other from Jamshedpur East seat.
Saryu Rai was food and supply minister in Das' Cabinet till Sunday.
The Jamshedpur East seat has become centre of attraction after Rai decided to fight against his own Chief Minister.
Jharkhand polls 2019: CM Raghubar Das, BJP rebel Saryu Rai file nominations from Jamshedpur East
