Politics
Jharkhand polls 2019: CM Raghubar Das, BJP rebel Saryu Rai file nominations from Jamshedpur East
Updated : November 18, 2019 02:55 PM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das and rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saryu Rai on Monday filed nomination papers against each other from Jamshedpur East seat.
Saryu Rai was food and supply minister in Das' Cabinet till Sunday.
The Jamshedpur East seat has become centre of attraction after Rai decided to fight against his own Chief Minister.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more