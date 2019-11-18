#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Jharkhand polls 2019: 206 candidates in fray for first phase on November 30

Updated : November 18, 2019 08:47 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi, BJP president and home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are likely to campaign for the first phase of poll.
The Congress on Sunday announced names of three candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly election.
The BJP has so far announced its candidates for a total of 71 seats.
Jharkhand polls 2019: 206 candidates in fray for first phase on November 30
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV