Jharkhand polls 2019: 206 candidates in fray for first phase on November 30
Updated : November 18, 2019 08:47 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi, BJP president and home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are likely to campaign for the first phase of poll.
The Congress on Sunday announced names of three candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly election.
The BJP has so far announced its candidates for a total of 71 seats.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more