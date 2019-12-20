Jharkhand exit polls: Advantage Cong-JMM-RJD alliance over BJP; regional parties, independents will be the key

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is all set to storm to power in Jharkhand, according to exit poll results. The alliance is expected to bag between 38-50 seats in the 81-member assembly, according to India Today-Axis survey.

Another exit poll by CVoter-ABP has given the alliance 35 seats, while Kashish exit poll has given it 44 seats.

The Raghubar Das-led ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is likely to lag behind the alliance but may still end up as the single largest party.

While India Today-Axis poll has given the BJP 27 seats, CVoter-ABP has given the party 32 seats in the 81 members legislative assembly. Kashish exit poll results predict 28 seats for the BJP.

The regional outfits Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, All Jharkhand Students Union, and independents are likely to bag between 3-7 seats, according to the three polls.

The Jharkhand exit poll results 2019 were released after voting ended for the fifth and final phase.

Over 70 percent of voter turnout was recorded in the final phase, according to Election Commission officials.

The Congress contested on 31 out of 81 seats in the state as per the party's seat-sharing deal with Heman Soren-led JMM and RJD. The JMM contested on 43 seats, and the RJD on 7.

Jharkhand is the third state that has gone to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.