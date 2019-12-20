Politics
Jharkhand exit polls: Advantage Cong-JMM-RJD alliance over BJP; regional parties, independents will be the key
Updated : December 20, 2019 08:52 PM IST
The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is expected to bag between 38-50 seats in the 81-member assembly, according to India Today Axis survey.
Another exit poll by CVoter-ABP has given the alliance 35 seats, while Kashish exit poll has given it 44 seats.
While India Today Axis poll has given the BJP 27 seats, CVoter-ABP has given the party 32 seats in the 81 member legislative assembly. Kashish exit poll results predict 28 seats for the BJP.
