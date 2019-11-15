#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jharkhand elections 2019: JMM names 15 more candidates; BJP releases 3rd list of 15 candidates

November 15, 2019

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20.
Jharkhand assembly poll results will be declared on December 23.
The BJP on Thursday released its third list of 15 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls, taking to 68 the total number of seats for which it has declared its nominees.
