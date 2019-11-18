Jharkhand elections 2019: Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das
Updated : November 18, 2019 09:13 AM IST
The Congress on Saturday fielded party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East
The Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and the last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.
