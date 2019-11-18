Jharkhand elections 2019: Congress fields Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das

The Congress on Saturday fielded party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East in the five phased Assembly elections in the state starting November 30.

The name of Vallabh was announced in Congress' fifth candidates' list released in New Delhi by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday night.

Besides Vallabh, the party also fielded Mamta Devi from the Ramgarh Assembly segment.

The Congress has till date announced 27 candidates for the 81-member Assembly in the state.

The Congress is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Congress is contesting on 31 seats, the JMM on 43 seats and the RJD on seven seats.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and the last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.

Jharkhand minister Saryu Rai may contest against own CM

As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its fourth list of candidates for the Assembly elections, state food and supply minister Saryu Rai indicated he might go against the party line for putting his ticket on hold.

Moreover, he may challenge chief minister Raghubar Das himself in the elections.

"I am standing with an empty bowl and seeking a ticket," Rai said at a press conference in Jamshedpur.

The BJP has not declared its candidate for the Jamshedpur West seat. Rai is the sitting MLA from there.

The 68-year-old senior BJP leader emerged as a political figure after the Jai Prakash Narayan-led JP Andolan against Indira Gandhi in 1975. He is an old friend of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and was one of the petitioners in the multi-crore fodder scam.

Despite being a part of it, Rai has criticised the government many times.

"I will take a decision on Sunday after meeting party workers. I will continue to raise my voice against corruption. I do not want the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand to go to jail," said Rai.