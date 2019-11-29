#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Jharkhand elections 2019: Campaigning ends for first-phase polling on Saturday

Updated : November 29, 2019 09:03 AM IST

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities.
The notable candidates in the fray are BJP leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
