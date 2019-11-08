Jharkhand elections 2019: BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates; JMM demands Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has sought Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday.

The money would go towards the regional party's fund to help it fight the polls, he said.

The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesman Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

"Those party workers who submit avedan (application) to contest (the assembly elections) should deposit Rs 51,000 in the party fund to help the party contest the elections.

"We are not a corporate party. Our party runs with the contribution of party workers," Pandey said.

Asked when the first list of candidates would be announced by the JMM, Pandey said, the party would inform in due course.

With Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) deciding to contest the elections on its own, the JMM, Congress and the RJD are likely to announce their seat-sharing formula soon.

Assembly polls for the 81-member House will be held in five phases from November 30.

Amit Shah meets BJP leaders to finalise candidates

In a separate development, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday met the party's core committee members at his residence to finalise the list of candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

The meeting, which concluded at 10 pm, was attended by chief minister Raghubar das, Union minister Arjun Munda, assembly polls in-charge Om Mathur, Kailash Yadav, BJP state president Laxman Giluwa among others.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the residence of state election in-charge Om Mathur. During the meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties discussed the seat sharing formula for the polls.

The names of the candidates will be declared after the Central Election Committee's (CEC) meeting, scheduled on Friday or Saturday, said sources.