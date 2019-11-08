#YesBank#TelecomWar
Jharkhand elections 2019: BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates; JMM demands Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets

Updated : November 08, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Polling for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in five phases from November 30.
BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday met the party's core committee members at his residence to finalise the list of candidates for forthcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.
With Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) deciding to contest the elections on its own, the JMM, Congress and the RJD are likely to announce their seat-sharing formula soon.
