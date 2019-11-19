#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Jharkhand elections 2019: Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings

Updated : November 19, 2019 08:46 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Jharkhand on November 21.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on November 22.
BJP's working president J P Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar on November 22.
