Jharkhand Election Results: Congress-JMM-RJD set to form govt, leading on 42 seats

Early trends in Jharkhand Assembly election results on Monday showed that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance was marching ahead, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set to emerge as the single larges party.

According to trends on the election commission website as of 11 AM, the BJP was leading on 28 seats and Congress on 12 seats, JMM 25 seats and RJD 5 seats. The AJSU and JVM were leading on 3 and 5 seats, respectively.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP was leading on 28 seats, while the opposition alliance was ahead on 42 seats.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East seat against ex-cabinet minister Saryu Rai. CM Das has been winning from here since 1995. Rai revolted after he did not get the ticket from the party (BJP) and decided to fight against the Chief Minister.

JMM leader and the CM candidate of the opposition coalition Hemant Soren is leading in Dumka.

At the Congress headquarters in Delhi, the victory celebration has already begun with distribution of sweets.

Meanwhile, JVM-P president Babulal Marandi said that no party is untouchable for him. "In politics no party is untouchable," said Maarandi to reporters here on Monday as the trends show clear lead to the alliance.

Asked about supporting Congress or BJP in the govt formation, Marandi said, "let the final results come out. The mandate of people should be accepted."

AJSU president Sudesh Mahto is leading from Silli seat and JVM-P president Babulkal Marandi is ahead on the Dhanwar seat.

The elections took place in five phases from November 30 to December 20.