Politics
Jharkhand Election Results: Congress-JMM-RJD set to form govt, leading on 42 seats
Updated : December 23, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from Jamshedpur East seat against ex-cabinet minister Saryu Rai.
JMM leader and the CM candidate of the opposition coalition Hemant Soren is leading in Dumka.
