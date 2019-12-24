Jharkhand election results 2019: JMM vote share slumps to 18.72%
Updated : December 24, 2019 03:29 PM IST
The JMM had won 19 seats in 2014 polls with a vote share of 20.43 percent.
The BJP's vote share which was 31.26 percent in 2014 Assembly elections increased to 33.37 percent this time.
The Congress improved both its tally and vote share this time winning 16 seats and registering a vote share of 13.88 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more