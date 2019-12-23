Politics
Jharkhand election results 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD CM face Hemant Soren leads from Barhait, trails in Dumka
Updated : December 23, 2019 12:12 PM IST
The Chief Ministerial candidate of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hemant Soren, is leading leading from Barhait, trailing in Dumka.
Jharkhand Welafre Minister Loius Marandi has secured 19,600 votes and Hemant Soren has managed to get 14,219.
Congress leader RPN Singh said that his party will back JMM working president Hemant Soren as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more