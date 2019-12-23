#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Jharkhand election results 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD CM face Hemant Soren leads from Barhait, trails in Dumka

Updated : December 23, 2019 12:12 PM IST

The Chief Ministerial candidate of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hemant Soren, is leading leading from Barhait, trailing in Dumka.
Jharkhand Welafre Minister Loius Marandi has secured 19,600 votes and Hemant Soren has managed to get 14,219.
Congress leader RPN Singh said that his party will back JMM working president Hemant Soren as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.
