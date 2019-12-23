Jharkhand election results 2019: JMM-Congress-RJD CM face Hemant Soren leads from Barhait, trails in Dumka

The Chief Ministerial candidate of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hemant Soren, is leading leading from Barhait, trailing in Dumka. Soren is leading by over 5,000 votes from the Barhait assembly seat. He secured 14,444 votes and his rival BJP candidate Simon Malto secured 9,124 votes.

In Dumka, he is trailing by nearly 5,000 votes.

Jharkhand Welafre Minister Loius Marandi has secured 19,600 votes and Hemant Soren has managed to get 14,219.

Earlier, Congress leader RPN Singh said that his party will back JMM working president Hemant Soren as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also echoed similar views.

"There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance led in 40 seats, as per trends on News18, with Congress leading in 23 seats, JMM in 12 and RJD in five. BJP led in 30 seats, AJSU in four constituencies and JVM in three.