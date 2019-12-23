Jharkhand election results 2019: Is Babulal Marandi-BJP merger on cards?
Updated : December 23, 2019 11:57 AM IST
Babulal Marandi had resigned from the BJP, way back in 2006 and floated his political party.
Though a santhal himself, Marandi's politics has always been of anti-JMM.
BJP is looking forward to a post-lunch meeting between Marandi and BJP's Om Mathur.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more