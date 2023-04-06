Jharkhand Education minister Jagarnath Mahato dies in Chennai

According to a report, Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato had undergone a lung transplant after contracting Covid in 2020.

Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passed away at Chennai hospital, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Soren informed via a tweet Thursday morning. Mahato was 56 years old.

"Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today, Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, combative, hardworking and popular leader. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai," Soren said.

"May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," the Assam CM added.

According to an NDTV report, Mahato had undergone a lung transplant after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

Who was Jagarnath Mahato

The education minister of Jharkhand, Mahato represented the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency. He was an MLA from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party.

Mahto made headlines in 2020 when he enrolled for Class 11 at a government-affiliated inter-college under his Dumri constituency. He said when he was sworn in as the education minister, he had to face a lot of criticism because of his education career that spanned only till Class 10.

In the same year, the education minister was in the news after he handed over Alto cars to the toppers of class 10 and 12.

(With inputs from News 18)