Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence motion, 48 MLAs out of 81 vote in favour

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren won the vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday as he faces disqualification as an MLA in an office of profit case. Forty-eight MLAs out of 81 voted in favour of the confidence motion tabled by Soren as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs staged a walkout.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, "A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority."

The Election Commission (EC) had recommended Soren's disqualification to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 following a petition by the BJP for violating Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 by misusing his position and allotting mining leases to himself.

The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

In a bid to avoid an attempt of horse-trading by the BJP, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition were on August 30 taken to a resort in Raipur . Four of them, however, returned to take part in a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, in which it was decided that a special session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be convened on September 5.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.