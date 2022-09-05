    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence motion, 48 MLAs out of 81 vote in favour

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence motion, 48 MLAs out of 81 vote in favour

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins confidence motion, 48 MLAs out of 81 vote in favour
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The EC had recommended Soren's disqualification to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 following a petition by the BJP for violating Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 by misusing his position and allotting mining leases to himself.

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren won the vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday as he faces disqualification as an MLA in an office of profit case. Forty-eight MLAs out of 81 voted in favour of the confidence motion tabled by Soren as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs staged a walkout.
    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, "A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority."
    The Election Commission (EC) had recommended Soren's disqualification to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25 following a petition by the BJP for violating Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 by misusing his position and allotting mining leases to himself.
    The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.
    Also read | If Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets disqualified, here's what can happen
    In a bid to avoid an attempt of horse-trading by the BJP, 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition were on August 30 taken to a resort in Raipur. Four of them, however, returned to take part in a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, in which it was decided that a special session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be convened on September 5.
    The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BJPCongressHemant SorenJharkhandjmm

    Next Article

    Congress releases song ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng