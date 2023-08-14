CNBC TV18
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to depose before ED in land scam case

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 14, 2023 10:42:19 AM IST (Published)

The ED is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday will depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in a money laundering case. He is expected to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case. Soren will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Soren was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED in November 2022 in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
The ED is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.
A special PMLA court has already sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested by ED to jail. Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others have been arrested in the case so far.
The BJP had also petitioned for Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case in August 2022.
With inputs from PTI
EDHemant SorenJharkhandland scams

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site

Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders

Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders

Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read

India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry

India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry

Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read

