Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to depose before ED in land scam case

The ED is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one related to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge deeds and documents of as long back as 1932.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday will depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in a money laundering case. He is expected to be questioned in an alleged defence land scam case. Soren will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Soren was interrogated for over nine hours by the ED in November 2022 in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
A special PMLA court has already sent Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, arrested by ED to jail. Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others have been arrested in the case so far.
The BJP had also petitioned for Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case in August 2022.
With inputs from PTI
