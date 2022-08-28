Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces disqualification — Leaders who were disqualified for office-of-profit

By CNBCTV18.com

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's political career remains precariously positioned after the Election Commission recommended his disqualification over an office-for-profit charge. While Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was given the recommendation, he has been in New Delhi for the last couple of days and he will announce his decision once back. If disqualified, Soren will have to resign along with his cabinet. But the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader can once again return to the Chief Minister's seat by either winning the by-elections for his own seat or getting re-elected from another seat.

Here’s a look at some other leaders who have been disqualified for office-for-profit.

Shibu Soren

Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand twice. The elder Soren was, however, disqualified from the Rajya Sabha as he was holding an office of profit, namely the position of chairman of the Jharkhand Area Autonomous Council.

Jaya Bachchan

Actress and wife of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan was disqualified from her post as a Rajya Sabha member of the Samajwadi Party as it was found that she was also appointed the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council chairperson. While Bachchan drew no salary, the Supreme Court held that receiving a driver, car and official accommodation amounted to remuneration from the government.

Sonia Gandhi

While never officially disqualified, the Bharatiya Janta Party had sought the disqualification of the Indian National Congress Party supremo on account of her holding a position as the chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC). Gandhi, however, resigned from the position as well as her Lok Sabha seat. She re-contested and won her seat while the NAC — a body meant to advise the Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh — was added to the exemption list.

AAP MLAs

Several members of the Aam Admi Party were recommended to be disqualified by the Election Commission in 2018 for holding office-for-profit, namely that of parliamentary secretaries. However, the MLAs appealed against the decision of the Election Commission and the matter became infructuous as the appeal and disqualifications were not resolved before the 2020 Delhi state elections.