EC recommends Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's disqualification as MLA in office-for-profit row

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday recommended the cancellation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly membership. He is accused of violating Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 by misusing his position and allotting mining leases to himself.

The EC has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law.

The Chief Minister's Office said, "It seems BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise sealed. Blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its takeover by BJP HQ in a shameful manner is unseen in Indian democracy."

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the decision of the Governor shall be final.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the state Assembly should be dissolved. "Hemant Soren should head towards mid-term polls, on moral grounds. Assembly should be dissolved and there should be elections in all 81 Assembly constituencies. BJP has been demanding this," Dubey said.