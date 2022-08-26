If Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets disqualified, here's what can happen

By CNBCTV18.com

A political crisis has gripped Jharkhand after the Election Commission (EC) recommended Governor Ramesh Bais to disqualify Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA for violating electoral norms. The EC claimed Soren had violated the Representation of the People Act, 1951, by extending a mining lease to himself while in office.

The Governor had sought the poll watchdog's advice on March 28 following a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Soren for allegedly holding an "office of profit". The BJP had complained that Soren allocated a mining lease to himself while holding the portfolio of Mines Minister in 2021. The Governor asked the ECI to examine the matter and recommend if the chief minister should be disqualified.

Till Thursday, Governor had not officially announced the recommendation of the poll panel or how he proposed to execute it. "I was in AIIMS, Delhi foperiod I will be in a position to tell about any such decision when I reach Raj Bhavan," he had said after arriving in Ranchi on Thursday.

There is no clarity on whether the EC recommended barring Soren from further contesting elections for a specific time period. "EC has recommended disqualification. Now it is up to the Governor what call he takes on EC's opinion,” Hindustan Times quoted a senior official as saying.

What happens if a CM is disqualified as MLA?

Section 8, 9, and 10 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, states that a member of the House can be disqualified for various reasons -- such as a conviction for certain offenses and corruption or disloyalty.

Section 9A specifically mentions that an MLA or MP can be disqualified if "there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

If the chief minister is disqualifies a member of the legislature under the office of profit law, he/she will have to resign from his post. Although there is no clear definition of office of profit, it has been interpreted to be a position that gives the office-holder some financial gains, or advantage, or benefit.

What will Soren do?

If Soren is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being an MLA, he will have to resign from his post as the chief minister of the state, PTI quoted Jharkhand High Court advocate Hemant Kumar Shikarwar as saying. He may also lose his membership in the state Assembly, the advocate said.

Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has the highest number of legislators in the Assembly and hence will have the choice of electing another member to the office of the chief minister, Shikarwar said. However, that will also require internal adjustments within JMM and its allies.

According to another high court lawyer, if Soren is disqualified on the grounds of corruption, he cannot be appointed afresh unless his conviction is set aside.

In a tweet, MLA Saryu Roy said that after the disqualification notice is issued, Soren will move High Court or Supreme Court seeking a stay order. "If the stay order is not received immediately from the court while he continues on the post of the chief minister, he can fight the judicial battle after leaving the post," the MLA tweeted.

What is JMM doing?

Reacting to the news, the Chief Minister's Office said they had not yet received any communication from either the EC or the Governor. According to JMM chief spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, there is no immediate threat to the government.

However, the State Advocate General and some ministers rushed to Soren's residence in Ranchi to plan the party’s strategy on the issue.

“If the CM is disqualified, the Speaker could buy some time to challenge the Governor's order. We are prepared otherwise as well,” The Hindu quoted a senior JMM leader.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam also met the chief minister on Thursday and said the ruling alliance is working on their strategy while waiting for the Governor to decide.

Amid speculation of Soren resigning from the post, there are reports that his wife Kalpana Soren may succeed him.