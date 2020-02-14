Politics
Jharkhand: BJP gears up for JVM-P's merger with party
Updated : February 14, 2020 08:39 AM IST
Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi had on February 11 announced JVM-P's merger with the BJP, 14 years after he had quit the saffron party and floated his outfit.
The event will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said here on Thursday.
JVM-P principal general secretary Abhay Singh said that more than 20,000 of its party workers will attend the event.