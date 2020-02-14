#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Jharkhand: BJP gears up for JVM-P's merger with party

Updated : February 14, 2020 08:39 AM IST

Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi had on February 11 announced JVM-P's merger with the BJP, 14 years after he had quit the saffron party and floated his outfit.
The event will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said here on Thursday.
JVM-P principal general secretary Abhay Singh said that more than 20,000 of its party workers will attend the event.
Jharkhand: BJP gears up for JVM-P's merger with party

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

CNBC-TV18 dominates Budget Day with all-India viewership of 75.1%

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

Another real estate record in Los Angeles. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys property for a whopping Rs 1,178 crore

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

IRCTC has almost Rs 1,000 crore cash balance, says MD Mahendra Pratap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement