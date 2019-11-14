Politics
Jharkhand assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Manmohan to campaign
Updated : November 14, 2019 05:01 PM IST
Jharkhand will go to polls from November 30 in five phases.
The party on Thursday released a list of 40 star campaigners, including Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.
The Congress is contesting the Assembly elections in the state in alliance with Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with RJD.
