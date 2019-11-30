#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Jharkhand Assembly polls: 27% voter turnout so far in Phase 1; Maoists blow up bridge

Updated : November 30, 2019 01:11 PM IST

In the first phase, polling is taking place in Maoist affected area amid heavy security arrangements. The polling will continue till 3 pm.
In an attempt to intimidate voters, Maoists blew up a bridge in Gumla, just before polling began, police said. According to officials, poling has not been affected due to blast.
Jharkhand Assembly polls: 27% voter turnout so far in Phase 1; Maoists blow up bridge
