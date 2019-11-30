Jharkhand Assembly polls: 27% voter turnout so far in Phase 1; Maoists blow up bridge

Brisk polling is being registered in the first phase of the five-phase election to the Jharkhand Assembly, where in the first four hours, poll panel officials said 27.41 percent polling was completed, said an official of the election commission. The highest polling has been witnessed at Bhavanathpur Assembly seat with 30.38 and lowest at Lohardagga with 21.27 percent.

Polling began at 7 am for 13 seats of Jharkhand Assembly polls, said officials.

In the first phase, polling is taking place in Maoist affected area amid heavy security arrangements. The polling will continue till 3 pm.

Minor clashes have been reported between BJP and Congress art Daltanganj assembly seat.

In an attempt to intimidate voters, Maoists blew up a bridge in Gumla, just before polling began, police said. According to officials, polling has not been affected due to blast.

This bridge ran between Ghaghra-Kathkothwa highway and after Maoists found that their threats to boycott the polling process was not being adhered to by the public, the insurgents carried out the attack.

The 13 seats included Chatra (SC) Gumla (ST) Bishunpur (ST) Lohardaga (ST) Manika (ST) Latehar (SC) Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chattarpur (SC) Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawnathpur.

The total number of eligible voters are 37,78,963, which include 19,79,991 male, 17,98,966 women voters and five from the third gender.

A total of 189 candidates are in the race, including 15 women out of which a maximum of 28 candidates was in Bhawnathpur Seat and a minimum of nine were fighting from the Chatra seat.

According to election commission official, there are 4,892 booths out of which 4,585 are located in rural areas and another 307 in urban areas.

In the first phase webcasting facility has been provided at 1,262 booths while the number of 'Sakhi Booths' are 121 and model polling booths 417.

This time polling booths have been divided into Maoist and non-Maoist areas on the basis of which 1,097 polling stations are hypersensitive and 461 are sensitive.

Heavy security arrangements have bee made for peaceful polling. Helicopters are being used for airlifting and dropping of the poll officials in difficult terrain and Maoist hit areas.

The important candidates, whose fate will be decided in first phase polling, include Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Congress state chief Rameshwar Oraon and former Minister and BJP candidate Bhanu PRatap Shahi.

BJP is fighting on 12 seats and supporting Independent on one seat. The Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, RJD fighting poll in alliance have fielded candidates on four, six three seats respectively.

On nine seats the fight is directly between BJP and JMM, Congress and RJD alliance.

The fight is triangular on three seats -- one being Lohardagga, where the fight is between Congress state president Rameshwar Oraon, former state Congress president sitting legislator and now BJP candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat and All Jharkhand Students Union candidate Niru Bhagat.

For the Hussainabad Assembly seat the fight is four-cornered. Here former Minister and NCP candidate Kamlesh is drawing attention of the voters. He was minister in the Madhu Koda Cabinet and went to jail in different scam cases.