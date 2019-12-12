#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: Voting for third phase for 17 seats underway

Updated : December 12, 2019 08:48 AM IST

The 17 constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts.
Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.
Of the 17 seats, BJP, JMM and Congress had won 10, three and two seats respectively in 2014 Assembly elections.
