Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: EC issues notification for 2nd phase, BJP drops 10 sitting MLAs

Updated : November 11, 2019 02:39 PM IST

Elections to Jharkhand's 81 Assembly seats will be held in five phases, beginning November 30, and the results will be announced on December 23.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.
JMM, Congress and RJD will fight on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively.
