Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 pm
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:27 PM IST
Nearly 48 percent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 16 constituencies.
The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively.
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies.
