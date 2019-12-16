#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Jharkhand Assembly polls 2019: 28.56% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Updated : December 16, 2019 12:49 PM IST

According to the Election Commission data, the highest polling has been recorded in Bagodar with 34.63 percent and the lowest in Bokaro with 21.46 percent so far.
There are a total of 221 candidates including 23 females in the fray in this phase.
Out of 15 seats, three — Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari — are reserved for Scheduled Castes, while remaining 12 are general seats.
