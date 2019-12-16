Jharkhand Assembly polls 2019: 28.56% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Jharkhand recorded 28.56 percent voting till 11 am in the fourth phase of the assembly polls on Monday. According to the Election Commission data, the highest polling has been recorded in Bagodar with 34.63 percent and the lowest in Bokaro with 21.46 percent so far.

There are a total of 221 candidates including 23 females in the fray in this phase. The maximum, 25 candidates, are contesting from the Bokaro seat while the minimum, eight candidate, are trying their luck from the Nirsa seat.

Out of 15 seats, three — Deoghar, Jamua and Chandankiyari — are reserved for Scheduled Castes, while remaining 12 are general seats.

A total of 47,81,422 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these 15 Assembly constituencies that spread across four districts — Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

On 10 seats, polling will take place between 7 am and 5 pm, while on the remaining seats, which include Bagodar, Jamua, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, the voting will end at 3 pm.

A total of 6,101 booths have been set up for voting out of which 4,296 fall in the rural areas.

In Maoist affected areas, 587 booths have been marked as "very sensitive" and 405 are "sensitive" while in the non-Maoist areas, 546 booths are "very sensitive" and 2,665 are "sensitive".