Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: Over 29% voter turnout recorded till 11 am; Ranchi lowest at 19%

Updated : December 12, 2019 12:38 PM IST

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay was among the early voters.
The first of the five-phase polling for 13 constituencies had concluded on November 30 and the second phase polling for 20 seats was held on December 7.
Of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as critical and 543 sensitive in Naxal-affected areas.
