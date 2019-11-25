Jharkhand assembly elections 2019: Congress, allies used Maoists for politics, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the previous Congress governments at the Centre and in Jharkhand and its alliance partners, accusing it of using the Maoists for their politics.

Addressing a poll meeting in Gumla, Modi said, "Previously the Congress and its alliance governments at the Centre or in the state had a flawed policy to deal with the Maoist problem."

He said the intention of the previous governments were also flawed as they used Maoists for their politics and then on the other hand they used to show that they were fighting against the Maoists.

Highlighting the works of the BJP government in the state in the last five years, the Prime Minister said, "In last five years, the BJP government at the Centre and the state have taken steps to solve this problem with complete coordination. We have also made efforts to bring such youths, who joined the Maoist groups to come back to the mainstream," he said.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP in the state, Modi said that "on November 30, when you will once again vote for the lotus (BJP election symbol) for the next five years, I am confident that the backbone of the Moaist movement will be completely broken and an era of development will be ushered in the state."

Modi also asserted that the BJP government was busy in bringing the new image of Jharkhand to the country and the world.

He accused the Congress and Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of destroying the state's image.

Congress kept Article 370, Ram Mandir pending

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed a rally in Daltonganj district of the state.

Aaddressing a public rally in Palamu, the PM said that the Congress kept the removal of article 370 and Ram temple dispute pending for 70 years.

"Congress is in habit of keeping the issues pending. It kept pending the removal of Article 370 and Ram temple dispute for 70 years. The Congress kept such issues pending only for vote bank politics. The BJP had promised to solve such issues and we fulfilled our promises. The BJP works for a united India and great India," he said.

It was the first election rally of Modi in Jharkhand.

He said, "the Ram temple dispute has been resolved and now everyone is happy".

"Jharkhand needs a strong and stable government. It has moved towards development in the last five years and there is a need to maintain the momentum in coming five years," said Modi.

He further said, "the Jharkhand government was running on five principles — stability, good governance, development, self respect and national security. The BJP provided corruption-free, transparent government and saved the state from being plundered. Efforts were made to end Maoist menace. The Maoism blossomed due to political instability in the state."

Modi mounted attack on the opposition alliance where the Congress, the JMM and the RJD are contesting together against the BJP.

"The alliance was formed just to grab power. If opposition wins, the state will once again be thrown into instability," said Modi.

"If lotus is blooming today, it's due to the blessings of the people. The people here have always stood by the 'kamal'", Modi further said.

He also listed various central government schemes which he said have changed the lives of people in rural as well as urban areas.