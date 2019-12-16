Jharkhand assembly election 2019: Polling for penultimate phase begins
Updated : December 16, 2019 09:02 AM IST
The key candidates in the fray are Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) and Labour Minister Raj Paliwar (BJP) from the Chandankiyari and Madhupur seats respectively.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking to retain power, is contesting in all the 15 seats in this phase.
The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats in Jharkhand assembly elections will be held on December 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 23.
