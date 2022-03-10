Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jhansi Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jhansi Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Jhansi district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Jhansi Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jhansi Nagar was won by Ravi Sharma of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Sita Ram Kushwaha.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ravi Sharma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ravi Sharma garnered 117873 votes, securing 48.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 55778 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.03 percent.