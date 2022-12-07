Jhagadia Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jhagadia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Jhagadia constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Jhagadia is an assembly constituency in the Bharuch district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Assembly elections, Jhagadia was won by Chhotubhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravjibhai Vasava.

Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Janata Dal (United)'s Vasava Chhotubhai.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chhotubhai Vasava garnered 1,13,854 votes, securing 59.94 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 48,948 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.87 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jhagadia constituency stands at 2,58,902 with 1,31,401 male and 1,27,494 female voters.

The Jhagadia constituency has a literacy level of 81.51 percent. It is a tribal-dominated seat.