Jhabrera Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jhabrera Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jhabrera is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Jhabrera legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Jhabrera was won by Desraj Karanwal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Rajpal Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Hari Dass.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Desraj Karanwal garnered 32,146 votes, securing 38.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,253 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.67 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jhabrera constituency stands at 1,21,491 with 64,635 male voters and 56,849 female voters.