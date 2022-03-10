Jewar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jewar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jewar is an assembly constituency in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Jewar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jewar was won by Dhirendra Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Vedram Bhati. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Vedram Bhati.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dhirendra Singh garnered 102979 votes, securing 48.71 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22173 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.49 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jewar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Jewar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.