Politics
JDU's Prashant Kishor reminds Sushil Modi, BJP was "defeated in 2015" in Bihar
Updated : December 31, 2019 12:00 PM IST
Prashant Kishor's latest dig brought out the discomfort between the two NDA allies — BJP and the JDU out in the open, once again.
Soon after Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Modi took a dig at pollster and JDU leader Prashant Kishor, now the latter has hit back hard, reminding him he owes his position due to "circumstances".
Kishor's I-PAC, an advocacy group has been providing services to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and reportedly to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, as well.
