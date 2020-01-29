Politics
JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma from party
Updated : January 29, 2020 04:41 PM IST
Kishor and Varma have been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his stand on the CAA.
In a statement, party General Secretary K. C. Tyagi said, "As both the party leaders have been broken the party discipline, they are being expelled from the primary membership of the party."
