Jayanagar election results | BJP's CK Ramamurthy wins against Congress' Sowmya Reddy by the barest of margins

Interestingly, as per the Election Commission statistics, another candidate named Sowmya A Reddy polled a total of 320 votes, while another named B Ramamurthy polled 203 votes.
BJP leader CK Ramamurthy was declared the winner of the Jayanagar Assembly seat by a slender margin of 16 votes against against Congress' Sowmya Reddy.
The counting and re-counting of votes stretched into midnight before the results were declared.
As the victory margin was too narrow, Ramamurthy had demanded recounting of votes.
Tension prevailed at the RV Institute of Management in Jayanagar where the counting was taking place as KPCC President DK Shivakumar along with state unit working president Ramalinga Reddy, who is also the father of Sowmya Reddy, and many other leaders staged a demonstration outside the polling booth, demanding justice.
They alleged misuse of government machinery to favour Ramamurthy.
Jayanagar (General) is an assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district that falls under the Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency.
BJP's B N Vijayakumar had won this seat in 2013, defeating Congres's MC Venugopal by a margin of over 43,990 votes. Congress Sowmya Reddy had emerged victorious in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar assembly seat in 2018 elections.
The Jayanagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.71 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008.
Karnataka Assembly election 2023
The Congress party delivered its best electoral performance in Karnataka since 1989 after winning 135 seats, well ahead of the majority mark of 113. The tally also surpassed the previous high of 132, which the party had won during the 1999 assembly elections.
(With inputs from PTI.)
Also Read: Karnataka election results Highlights | CM Bommai resigns after BJP loses, 'takes full responsibility' for defeat
First Published: May 12, 2023 2:47 PM IST
