Jayanagar election results LIVE | BJP's CK Ramamurthy in fray against Congress' Sowmya Reddy

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 2:47:07 PM IST (Published)

Jayanagar (General) is an assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district that falls under the Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency.

BJP leader CK Ramamurthy is contesting the 2023 Karnataka elections from Jayanagar constituency against Congress' Sowmya Reddy and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Kalegowda.

Jayanagar (General) is an assembly constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district that falls under the Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency.
BJP's B N Vijayakumar had won this seat in 2013, defeating Congres's MC Venugopal by a margin of over 43,990 votes. Congress Sowmya Reddy had emerged victorious in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar assembly seat in 2018 elections. The seat was considered to be a stronghold of BJP, the Financial Express reported.
X