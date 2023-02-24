Jayalalithaa’s 75th birth anniversary: Iconic moments in the life of actor-turned-politician

From a movie star to the Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa was fondly called Amma (mother) by her followers in her home state Tamil Nadu. She inherited the legacy of her mentor late MGR when she entered politics in the early 1980s. After MGR's death, she single-handedly managed the party.

Jayalalithaa was one of the most prominent politicians in India. She was an actor, philanthropist and above all a person of the people. From a film star to a Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa was fondly called Amma (mother) by her followers in her home state Tamil Nadu.

She was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for more than 14 years. She passed away on December 5, 2016, at the age of 68. February 24 marks her 75th birth anniversary.

Here is a look at the iconic moments in her life.

Jayalalithaa shot her first scene as a child actor. She played Goddess Parvati.

Jayalalithaa made her debut as a lead actress in 1954 in Chinnada Gombe (1964) at the age of 15. She initially wanted to be a lawyer but her first film was so successful that she chose acting as her profession.

She played leading roles in 140 films in several languages from 1961 to 1980. She also acted in a Bollywood movie called Izzat opposite actor Dharmendra.

Jayalalithaa was 16 years old when she first starred opposite superstar MGR in Ayirathil Oruvan (1965). After a two-decade-long career in the film industry, it was MGR who launched her political career.

She inherited the legacy of her mentor late MGR when she entered politics in the early 1980s. She was made the propaganda secretary of AIADMK and was in charge of the noon meal scheme undertaken by the MGR government.

After MGR's death, she single-handedly managed the party and became the first woman leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa was allegedly physically and verbally assaulted by DMK members after which she was determined to bring the AIADMK back to power.

In the 1991 state assembly elections, her party won an overwhelming victory, marking the first term of Jayalalitha as the chief minister. As the chief minister, she drew a salary of just Re 1.

She served as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996, in the year 2001, from 2002 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2014.

Jayalalithaa was re-elected as Chief Minister in 2016 and took oath for the sixth time.

She implemented welfare schemes like all-women police stations, women's libraries, and all-women banks during her tenure.

Jayalalithaa was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the 'largest wedding banquet/reception' in 1995. She organised a massive and lavish wedding for her foster son Sudhakaran to which over 1,50,000 guests were invited.