Jaya Bachchan bats for TMC in Bengal, says Mamata fighting alone against atrocities Updated : April 05, 2021 09:59 PM IST Jaya Bachchan said she is in Bengal to campaign for the TMC as per instructions of her party president Akhilesh Yadav, Referring to her Bengali roots, the veteran actor said, no one has ever succeeded by intimidating Bengalis. Published : April 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST