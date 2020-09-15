Politics Parliament Monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha Updated : September 15, 2020 01:11 PM IST Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachhan's remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry. Her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply