Parliament Monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha

Updated : September 15, 2020 01:11 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachhan's remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.
Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.
Her remarks come a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.
