Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work and not just his name, says Rahul Gandhi on renaming of NMML

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been officially renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society. The Congress on alleged that PM Narendra Modi has had a single point agenda of "denying and defaming" the Nehruvian legacy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre for renaming Nehru Memorial Museum and Library by saying that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is known for his work.

"Nehru ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi (Nehru Ji is known for the work he did and not just his name)," said Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also slammed the government over the name change, saying "hate against Nehruji" is a "well known element of RSS/BJS/BJP/Narendra Modi".

"PM Shastri ji created… VP Radhakrishnanji inaugurated. Narendra Modi closed it. Nehru ji lives in the hearts of INDIA," he said in an X post.

In mid-June, in a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society. The Teen Murti Bhavan had served as the official residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

