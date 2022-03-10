Jaunpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jaunpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jaunpur is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Jaunpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jaunpur was won by Girish Chandra Yadav of the BJP. He defeated INC's Nadeem Javed.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Nadeem Javed.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Girish Chandra Yadav garnered 90324 votes, securing 40.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12284 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.45 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jaunpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Jaunpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.