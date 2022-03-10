Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jaswantnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jaswantnagar is an assembly constituency in the Etawah district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Jaswantnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jaswantnagar was won by Shivpal Singh Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Manish Yadav Patre.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shivpal Singh Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shivpal Singh Yadav garnered 1,26,834 votes, securing 54.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 52,616 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.58 percent.