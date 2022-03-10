Jasrana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jasrana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Jasrana is an assembly constituency in the Firozabad district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Jasrana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jasrana was won by Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Shivpratap Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramveer Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi garnered 103426 votes, securing 44.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20328 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.82 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jasrana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.