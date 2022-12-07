Jasdan Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jasdan is an assembly constituency in Rajkot district of the Saurashtra region in Gujarat. The Jasdan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The total number of voters in the Jasdan constituency stands at 2,56,345 with 1,22,312 male and 1,08,247 female voters. read on to know more
Jasdan is an assembly constituency in Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Jasdan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls under the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, the Jasdan seat was won by Kunwarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya of the Indian National Congress, but switched to the BJP in 2018.
Prior to that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Bholabhai Gohel of the Congress. In the 2017 assembly polls, Gohel garnered 78055 votes, securing 47.46 percent of the vote share and won the seat by a margin of 10,847 percent votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.6 percent.
The total number of voters in the Jasdan constituency stands at 2,56,345 with 1,22,312 male and 1,08,247 female voters.
