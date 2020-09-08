Politics Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election: Report Updated : September 08, 2020 09:34 AM IST Markets have been rife with speculation that Suga, upon becoming prime minister, may call a snap election to solidify his political grip. The LDP leadership race among Suga and two rivals – former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida – kicks off formally on Tuesday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply