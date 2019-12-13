Japan PM Shinzo Abe cancels India visit amid protests in Assam

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has postponed his visit to India amid continued protest in the Northeastern states over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, reported CNN-News18, citing sources.

PM Abe had planned to attend a summit-level meeting in Guwahati, Assam, which became difficult to materialise amid the protests, noted the report.

Thousands of people defied curfew to hit the streets as the raging agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was approved by the President of India to become law.

The two protestors with bullet wounds were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, where one was declared dead before the other perished while being treated, reported IANS.