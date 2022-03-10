Jangipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jangipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jangipur is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Jangipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jangipur was won by Virendra Kumar Yadav of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Ram Naresh Kushwaha.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Kailash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Virendra Kumar Yadav garnered 71441 votes, securing 33.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3239 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.51 percent.

T he total number of voters in the Jangipur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.