Jandiala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jandiala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jandiala is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Jandiala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Jandiala was won by Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala of the INC. He defeated SAD's Dalbir Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Baljit Singh Jalal Usma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala garnered 53,042 votes, securing 42.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,422 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.66 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jandiala constituency stands at 1,80,674 with 85,216 male voters and 95,456 female voters.

The Jandiala constituency has a literacy level of 80.9 percent.