Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for COVID-19. The star was in self-quarantine since last week along with several close associates after a member of the Janasena Party contracted coronavirus. He was in self-isolation at his farmhouse outside Hyderabad after returning from the by-election campaign in Tirupati.

The actor had undergone a coronavirus test immediately after returning from the poll campaign and the result was negative. The party statement said that as he was having a fever and body ache, he was tested again for COVID. This time the report was positive.

The statement said a cardiologist started treating Pawan Kalyan and he is being given anti-viral medicines. He is also taking medicines to control fever and body pain. The actor's brother, superstar Chiranjeevi is in touch with him.

P Hariprasad, Pawan Kalyan’s political secretary, said his condition is being monitored closely by his personal doctor as well as a team of experts from Apollo Hospital. “There is some flum in his lungs and he is suffering from small bouts of fever. But he is stable,” Hariprasad said in a statement.

Fans and well-wishers started posting messages as soon as the news of his contracting COVID was released.